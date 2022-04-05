Watch Cassyette cover My Chemical Romance’s ‘I’m Not Okay (I Promise)’ ahead of their UK support slot

Cassyette has shared a rousing cover of My Chemical Romance‘s ‘I’m Not Okay (I Promise)’ ahead of her UK support slot with the band.

The track, which is taken from the band’s 2004 album ‘Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge’, hears the rising star turning the frenetic emo track into a powerful ballad.

“Can’t believe that I’m gonna open for MCR next month,” Cassyette wrote on her TikTok account ahead of the band’s tour, which kicks off as part of the the Eden Sessions in St. Austell on May 16. You can view the cover below.

She is due to support the band alongside the likes of Placebo, Frank Turner and Starcrawler.

You can check out the full list of dates and who will be supporting below:

MAY 2022

16 – Eden Sessions, St. Austell, Cornwall (w/ Frank Turner)

17 – Eden Sessions, St. Austell, Cornwall (w/ Lost Alone)

19 – MK Dons Stadium, Milton Keynes (w/ Placebo, Lost Alone, Aviva)

21 – MK Dons Stadium, Milton Keynes (w/ Placebo, Barns Courtney, Cassyette)

22 – MK Dons Stadium, Milton Keynes (w/ Placebo, Starcrawler, Charlotte Sands)

27 – Victoria Park, Warrington (w/ Frank Turner, Starcrawler, Crawlers)

28 – Sophia Gardens, Cardiff (w/ Starcrawler, Lost Alone and more TBA)

30 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow (w/Starcrawler)

Tickets for the remaining shows can be found here.

Following the UK dates, My Chemical Romance will then move onto Europe, before visiting New Zealand and Australia in 2023.

MCR were due to perform in Russia and Ukraine as part of the European leg of the tour, but cancelled those shows earlier this month due to the ongoing conflict in the area. “With deep regret, My Chemical Romance is cancelling our Ukraine and Russia shows in June 2022,” they recently wrote on Instagram.

“We hope to be able to play for the fans there soon,” they added.