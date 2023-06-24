Watch Cate Blanchett dance on stage with Sparks at Glastonbury Festival  

Cate Blanchett made a surprise appearance at Glastonbury Festival yesterday (June 23), as she joined Sparks to dance on stage during the band’s set.

The Australian actor appeared in Sparks’ recent music video for their track ‘The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte‘ from their album of the same name.

Russell Mael told the crowd that they had “a super special treat tonight” as he introduced the star of their music video to the stage.

Joining the Los Angeles duo for the performance, Blanchett wore the same yellow suit, chunky-framed glasses and headphones from the music video, and performing the same eccentric dance moves.

Watch a clip of the performance below.

Give Cate Blanchett another Oscar for performing at Glastonbury pic.twitter.com/whMCmB7za6 — Liv Marks (@OliviaLilyMarks) June 23, 2023

cate blanchett performing sparks' "the girl is crying in her latte" live at gastonbury festival 2023 ✨ pic.twitter.com/D8fYxktZAE — obi wán flynobi (@katehepburns) June 23, 2023

Cate Blanchett and the Sparks at Glastonbury That’s it. That’s the tweet. pic.twitter.com/EsXKA0UPVm — Ashley Gillard (@ashgillard) June 23, 2023

In a four-star review of ‘The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte’, NME wrote that “the art-pop purveyors continue their streak of delightfully strange and imaginative vignettes with their 26th release”.

It added: “‘The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte’ is a reminder that even now, Sparks are completely content with boldly going first, taking their music into ambitious territory no one else has been before, making it easier for other acts to (hopefully) follow suit.”

In other Glastonbury news this weekend, Rick Astley and Blossoms have announced the return of their Smiths supergroup covers band for a secret set at Glastonbury 2023, with the pop icon telling NME about what went into it and the backlash from Johnny Marr.

Elsewhere, Arctic Monkeys play career-spanning headline set yesterday as Alex Turner bounced back to health, with the “mercurial, magical” set earning four-stars from NME.

Before that, Foo Fighters played the Pyramid Stage as they were revealed as the much-talked-about mystery band The Churnups, described by NME in a four-star review as a “brief but brilliant return for a band who’ve etched themselves into festival folklore”.

During the performance, frontman Dave Grohl brought out daughter Violet to perform ‘Show Me How’, before he dedicated ‘Everlong’ to late drummer Taylor Hawkins.

