Watch Cate Blanchett dance on stage with Sparks at Glastonbury Festival  

The Oscar-winning actor recreated her expressive dance moves from the band's music video for 'The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte'

By Hollie Geraghty
Cate Blanchett
Cate Blanchett attends the 2023 Fragrance Foundation Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 15, 2023 in New York City (CREDIT: Noam Galai/Getty Images)

Cate Blanchett made a surprise appearance at Glastonbury Festival yesterday (June 23), as she joined Sparks to dance on stage during the band’s set.

The Australian actor appeared in Sparks’ recent music video for their track ‘The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte‘ from their album of the same name.

Russell Mael told the crowd that they had “a super special treat tonight” as he introduced the star of their music video to the stage.

Joining the Los Angeles duo for the performance, Blanchett wore the same yellow suit, chunky-framed glasses and headphones from the music video, and performing the same eccentric dance moves.

Watch a clip of the performance below.

In a four-star review of ‘The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte’, NME wrote that “the art-pop purveyors continue their streak of delightfully strange and imaginative vignettes with their 26th release”.

It added: “‘The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte’ is a reminder that even now, Sparks are completely content with boldly going first, taking their music into ambitious territory no one else has been before, making it easier for other acts to (hopefully) follow suit.”

In other Glastonbury news this weekend, Rick Astley and Blossoms have announced the return of their Smiths supergroup covers band for a secret set at Glastonbury 2023, with the pop icon telling NME about what went into it and the backlash from Johnny Marr.

Elsewhere, Arctic Monkeys play career-spanning headline set yesterday as Alex Turner bounced back to health, with the “mercurial, magical” set earning four-stars from NME.

Before that, Foo Fighters played the Pyramid Stage as they were revealed as the much-talked-about mystery band The Churnups, described by NME in a four-star review as a “brief but brilliant return for a band who’ve etched themselves into festival folklore”.

During the performance, frontman Dave Grohl brought out daughter Violet to perform ‘Show Me How’, before he dedicated ‘Everlong’ to late drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Check out all the latest from Glastonbury 2023 on the NME liveblog here, and see more news, reviews, photos, interviews and more here.

