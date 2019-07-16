Watch Catfish And The Bottlemen go technicolour in the video for new single ‘Conversation’

The track is taken from their recent album 'The Balance'

Catfish And The Bottlemen have broken away from their conventional black and white videos for their new single ‘Conversation’.

The clip, which you can view below, sees the band releasing a colour video featuring images of them in the studio, on the road and enjoying downtime. The track is taken from their latest album ‘The Balance’, which was released in April.

Produced by Trunk Animation, who also created the 2018 animated promo for The Beatles’ ‘Glass Onion’, the short film animates and treats the photographs with swathes of colour – a departure for the typically monochromatic quartet.

‘The Balance’ is Catfish And The Bottlemen’s third album and was produced by Jacknife Lee. It follows the title sequence of their first two albums – ‘The Balcony’ and ‘The Ride’ – by having a two-word album title starting with ‘The’ and with all the songtitles comprising of just one word. Its singles have been ‘Longshot’, ‘Fluctuate’, ‘2All’, and ‘Conversation’.

As with ‘The Ride’, the band kept a very low media profile around ‘The Balance’. They were trolled online by Shame in January. After the announcement of ‘The Balance’, Shame tweeted: “The first letters of each of the songs on this album spell out ‘shit band’.” Catfish didn’t respond.

They recently announced two shows in Scotland: Aberdeen’s P&J Live on November 7 and Glasgow’s SSE Hydro on November 8

Catfish And The Bottlemen tour dates:

NOVEMBER

4 – Birmingham Arena

5 – Newcastle Utilita Arena

7 – Aberdeen P&J Live

8 – Glasgow SSE Hydro

10 – Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

11 – Leeds First Direct Arena

The band also return to the US in the autumn for 11 dates including landmark shows at the historic Hammerstein Ballroom, New York (September 26) and The Aragon Ballroom, Chicago (October 5).