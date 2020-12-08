Watch Celeste’s stunning live performance of ‘Hear My Voice’

Celeste has delivered a stripped-back performance of her song ‘Hear My Voice’ – watch the video below.

The track features in Aaron Sorkin’s latest film The Trial Of The Chicago 7, which landed on Netflix back in October.

Now, an intimate rendition of ‘Hear My Voice’ has been shared by Netflix Playlist. Filmed at London’s Union Chapel, the special live performance sees the rising soul artist backed by a pianist and string section as she sings in the otherwise empty church.

The song was co-written by Celeste alongside Golden Globe-nominated composer Daniel Pemberton.

The new performance comes after the singer announced her debut album ‘Not Your Muse’, which is set for release on February 26, 2021.

“’Not Your Muse’ is the power I found when I felt powerless…In making this album I have allowed myself to arrive at a place where I feel empowered, fiercely wide-eyed and fulfilled,” Celeste explained.

“I’m very proud of what I’ve achieved on my debut album and to be in this position, after the year that has been, I feel nothing but gratitude and excitement. I hope you enjoy it…”

Containing 12 tracks, ‘Not Your Muse’ will feature Celeste’s recent single ‘A Little Love’, which soundtracks John Lewis’ 2020 Christmas advert. Other song titles include ‘Ideal Woman’, ‘Stop This Flame’, ‘Love is Back’ and ‘Beloved’.

The Finneas-produced single ‘I Can See The Change’, which came out in May, will not feature on the forthcoming record, nor will ‘Little Runaway’ (released in August).