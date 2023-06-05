Watch Central Cee and Dave show off their luxurious lifestyle in ‘Sprinter’ video

Central Cee and Dave have released their new collaboration ‘Sprinter’ – along with an opulent accompanying music video – check it out below.

The single is the first collaborative release from the duo, however in 2016 the two were both featured on a remix of AJ Tracey‘s 2015 grime track ‘Spirit Bomb’.

Now ‘Sprinter’ sees the 24-year-olds rap about their new lavish lifestyles with great bravado, proven when Central Cee delivers: “We ain’t got generational wealth / It’s only a year that I’ve had these millions.”

Through his bars, the Shepherd’s Bush native also gives a shout-out to the Fast & Furious movies and Skepta‘s 2009 track ‘Too Many Men’. The track was produced by Jo Caleb and Jonny Leslie with assistance from Dave, NME 100 alum Jim Legxacy (whose vocals are sampled), TR and Kyle Evans.

The single serves as Dave’s first musical release of the year, following on from last year’s ‘Starlight’ and ‘My 24th Birthday’ – the former being his first solo UK Number One and second overall after the 2018 Fredo-assisted ‘Funky Friday’. ‘Sprinter’ is Central Cee’s second release of the year after ‘Me & You’.

Recently, the duo teased their collaboration by doing a cypher with the rising London music platform, Victory Lap Radio.

In 2019, Dave released his debut album ‘Psychodrama’, which won the Mercury Prize and Album of the Year at the 2020 BRIT Awards. The Streatham rapper followed the record up with the MOBO and BRIT Award-winning ‘We’re All Alone in This Together’. In a five-star review, NME said: “Dave has proved again that he’s a voice of a generation, sitting pretty atop his peers when it comes to making unforgettable London rap classics.”

Last year, Central Cee released his chart-topping mixtape ‘23’, which included the PinkPantheress-sampling hit ‘Obsessed With You’. In a four-star review, NME said the record proved the UK drill star to be “on the brink of greatness.” He also released his most streamed song to date, ‘Doja’, in July and the surprise EP ‘No More Leaks‘.

In November, Jack Harlow brought Dave out on stage with him at his Wembley Arena show in London. The month after, YouTube revealed that Dave’s music video for ‘Starlight’ was one of the most viewed music videos in 2022; tied for first place with Bad Boy Chiller Crew.

Meanwhile, Central Cee is set to play the Other Stage at Glastonbury later this month, as well as appear at the Governors Ball Festival in New York. He has performed at numerous festivals already this summer, including Rolling Loud: Thailand and Primavera Sound.