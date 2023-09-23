Watch Chad Smith play Thirty Seconds To Mars’ ‘The Kill’ as he hears it for the first time

Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith was challenged to play along to Thirty Seconds To Mars‘ ‘The Kill’, having never heard it before.

The challenge was presented by Drumeo as part of its For The First Time series, and Smith took it on with ease, seeming to know instinctively where the song was going next even though he didn’t know it, neither who the artist was.

When he’d finished, Smith asked: “What the fuck was that? Is that like My Chemical Romance or something?” When the host asked him if he knew the song, Smith shook his head “no” and responded, “It’s some kind of emo thing.”

He had heard of Thirty Seconds To Mars, however – “Ahhh! Jared’s band. Jared Leto. His brother [Shannon] is the drummer,” he said when he was told who the artist actually was.

Check out Chad Smith playing ‘The Kill’ below:

In other Chili Peppers news, WWE hall of famer X-Pac has revealed that he rejected having the band do his wrestling theme song.

“Shane McMahon comes up to me and goes, ‘Hey, we’re thinking about having Red Hot Chili Peppers do your new theme music,’” he told Van Vliet, “and I go, ‘No, I want Uncle Kracker!’”

After being asked if the Red Hot Chili Peppers were really “in line” to record the track, X-Pac replied: “When they say something like that, and especially at that point that where WWE was, we were pretty hot.”

He continued: “I was the one that picked Uncle Kracker, because I knew him, and that’s kinda how I was at the time.”

Meanwhile, Thirty Seconds To Mars released a new album, ‘It’s The End Of The World But It’s A Beautiful Day’, last week (September 15), featuring the singles ‘Seasons’, ‘Get Up Kid’, ‘Stuck’ and ‘Life Is Beautiful’.