Watch Chance the Rapper carve Jennifer Aniston into a pumpkin for ‘Saturday Night Live’ Halloween special

Yes, really.

In a clip of his upcoming appearance on Saturday Night Live later this week, Chance the Rapper can be seen carving a pumpkin in the shape of Jennifer Aniston – you can watch the clip below.

As part of the Halloween special, Chance gets into the spirit of things by taking part in a pumpkin carving contest with Saturday Night Live cast member, Ego Nwodim.

In a clip, Nwodim – who joined the show last season – engages in a “carve off” with Chance. Nwodim says she is going to carve the pumpkin in the shape of Aniston before Chance reveals he’s already done it. You can judge his efforts below.

Last week (October 15), Aniston sparked excitement among Friends fans by posting a picture of herself with the rest of her co-stars from the hit sitcom on Instagram.

Aniston, who played Rachel Green on the show throughout its 10-season run from 1994 to 2004, uploaded the image as her debut post on Instagram.

The actress captioned the image — which features Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer along with Aniston — with the message: “And now we’re Instagram FRIENDS too. HI INSTAGRAM.”

Earlier this week, Cardi B, Chance The Rapper’s and T.I’s new Netflix show Rhythm + Flow aired the final three episodes of its first season yesterday (October 23), and crowned its first winner. The victor was D Smoke, who walked away with the $250,000 prize.

Speaking to TV Guide about his win, the California rapper said: “I’m feeling incredible, overwhelmed with joy.”

Chance The Rapper then gave D Smoke advice about how to spend his prize money, saying: “This isn’t like a lot of the other contest shows. It’s a non-contractual $250,000 that is going to you to be spent however you want it. I just want to tell you that the best thing you could do is invest in yourself.”