Watch Chance The Rapper preview his theme song for ‘All That’ reboot

Chance The Rapper has teased the theme song for his forthcoming ‘All That’ reboot.

The seminal Nickelodeon show will return later this month and sees a whole new cast of stars, alongside returning favourites such as Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell – who previously premiered their Good Burger sketch on the show.

But it has also been given another modern twist, another Nickelodeon commissioned Chance the Rapper to work on an updated version of TLC’s popular theme tune.

In a series of Instagram clips, Chance shared the latest preview – which sees a modern twist being provided on the original track. It also seemingly features an appearance from upcoming rapper Mr Hotspot. You can check out the clips below.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

The latest offering from Chance comes after he previously teamed up with Ed Sheeran on ‘Cross Me’ – taken from Sheeran’s forthcoming collaborative album.

Having released three acclaimed mixtapes, the Chicago native is also preparing to release his debut album, which he says is inspired by his own wedding day.

“The whole album has been inspired by the day that I got married and how I was dancing that day,” he said. “We had a reception with the legendary DJ Pharris. And we all danced our hearts out.” The as-yet-untitled album will be released in July.