Watch as Chance The Rapper tries his hand at stand-up comedy

Chance The Comedian?

Chance The Rapper has made his debut as a stand-up comic, hopping on stage during a recent open mic session.

Earlier this week, the ‘Coloring Book’ rapper took to the stage at Chicago’s Laugh Factory to try his hand at telling some jokes. The impromptu session saw Chance start out by talking about how different people know him for different things.

“People know me as the KITKAT man,” Chance began, referring to his 2016 commercial for the popular chocolate bar. “White people know me as the guy that does stuff for schools. What do I do for schools?…I go to all your kids schools and I fart in their desks,” he joked.

Appearing as if he wasn’t too confident in his own stand-up talents, Chance sarcastically added: “This is going great.” Watch a clip from his comedy routine below.

Meanwhile, Chance The Rapper has teased the theme song for his forthcoming ‘All That’ reboot.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

The seminal Nickelodeon show will return later this month and sees a whole new cast of stars, alongside returning favourites such as Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell – who previously premiered their Good Burger sketch on the show.