Watch Chance the Rapper join Death Cab For Cutie at Lollapalooza for live debut of “Do You Remember”

Chance made the surprise appearance on the second night of the Chicago festival

Chance The Rapper joined Death Cab For Cutie on stage at Lollapalooza yesterday (August 2) for the live debut of their recent collaboration ‘Do You Remember’.

Making a surprise appearance on the second night of the Chicago festival, Chance told the crowd: “I think this might be a moment in history,” before joining Ben Gibbons and co. for a performance of their new track.

‘Do You Remember’ appears on Chance’s new album, ‘The Big Day’. Last week, Death Cab explained how the track came to be.

“It all started with a, well, chance encounter three years ago backstage at Bonnaroo,” the band explained. “Turns out that we and Chance The Rapper had a bit of a mutual admiration society going on, and we had a very fun hang in our dressing room.”

Also sharing pictures of the first time they met, Death Cab continued: “He revealed a straight-up impressive familiarity with some pretty deep Death Cab catalog cuts, and during which the possibility of a collaboration was briefly mentioned.

“Fast forward to 2019, and we were truly surprised and honored when Chance got back in touch and asked us to be part of a song called “Do You Remember”, which appears on his debut record, THE BIG DAY, which is out worldwide as of right now. We couldn’t be more thrilled.”

Watch clips from Chance and Death Cab’s performance at Lollapalooza below:

Meanwhile, Chance The Rapper made his debut as a stand-up comic, hopping on stage during a recent open mic session.

The ‘Coloring Book’ rapper took to the stage at Chicago’s Laugh Factory to try his hand at telling some jokes. The impromptu session saw Chance start out by talking about how different people know him for different things.