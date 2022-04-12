Watch Chance The Rapper perform ‘Child Of God’ on ‘Colbert’

Chance The Rapper has performed new song ‘Child Of God’ on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert – watch the moment below.

Chance’s latest single arrived last month (March 24) and features Moses Sumney on vocals.

In the video for the new track, Chance is seen rapping in the same room from his 2021 music video, ‘The Heart & The Tongue’. In the background, artist Naïla Opiangah paints on a canvas behind him. The pair met during a trip to Accra, Ghana and have recently opened a contemporary art project together called ‘Child Of God’ at Chicago’s Museum of Contemporary Art.

Last night (April 11), Chance performed the song on the show while sitting in front of Opiangah, who was painting the single’s cover art.

Watch the moment here:

Elsewhere, Chance also spoke about working with Sumney to Colbert and meeting the musician in Ghana to record the song.

You can see the rest of Chance’s interview here:

Chance was hinting at his return for some time in a series of Instagram posts where he shared images from apparent writing and recording sessions.

He also shared a snippet of some new political music last month, in which he rapped about the death of the first US President George Washington.

The track began with a symbolic narrative based around Washington’s death and his ownership of slaves. “George Washington died at the dentist getting fillings/ He had slave teeth by the hundreds but bacteria by the millions,“ Chance raps. It then pivots into modern subjects of violence, Black wealth, voting and more.

Last year Chance teamed up with Vic Mensa and Wyclef Jean on the politically charged single ‘Shelter’, shared the solo single ‘The Heart & The Tongue’, and released a concert film called Magnificent Coloring World.

He also appeared on the soundtrack for Space Jam: A New Legacy, linking up with John Legend and Symba for the track ‘See Me Fly’, and on Smoko Ono’s afrobeat-inspired ‘Winners’. His long-awaited team-up with R&B legend Dionne Warwick, ‘Nothing’s Impossible’, was also finally released last year.