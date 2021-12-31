Watch Chance The Rapper put a country-rock twist on Nelly’s ‘Hot In Herre’

Chance The Rapper has proved he has a bright future in country-rock, should he ever tire of rap, with a rollicking cover of Nelly’s 2002 hit ‘Hot In Herre’.

He performed the tune – replete with a twangy faux-Texan accent and acoustic backing from a proper live band – during an appearance on Jimmy Fallon’s new musical game show, That’s My Jam.

Per a synopsis for the series, set to premiere Monday (January 3) on NBC, the hourlong show is inspired by segments Fallon has hosted on The Tonight Show, and will see “two teams of two celebrities competing for a charity of their choice in a series of music, dance, and trivia-based games and musical performances”.

Chance will play in the forthcoming premiere as part of a team rounded out by Josh Groban, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Alessia Cara. As an earlier preview revealed, their team will go up against the likes of Kelly Clarkson, Ariana Grande, Blake Shelton and John Legend.

Take a look at Chance’s country-rock cover of ‘Hot In Herre’ below:

The cover rounds out a decently busy year for Chance, who kicked off his 2021 by teaming up with Vic Mensa and Wyclef Jean on the politically charged single ‘Shelter’ (which Chance and Mensa followed up in April with an acoustic redux). February saw him sue his former manager for $3million (£2.2million), while in March, he released the solo single ‘The Heart & The Tongue’.

In May, Chance released a concert film titled Magnificent Coloring World. It was recorded at a secret gig he put on in 2017, just after he’d won three Grammys for his 2016 record ‘Colouring Book’. The month after it came out, he appeared on the soundtrack for Space Jam: A New Legacy, linking up with John Legend and Symba for the track ‘See Me Fly’.

Another collaborative effort followed in September, with Chance, Smoko Ono, Joey Purp and Yxng Bane joining forces for the afrobeat-inspired ‘Winners’. Then, last month, his long-awaited team-up with R&B legend Dionne Warwick, ‘Nothing’s Impossible’, was finally released.