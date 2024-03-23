Watch Chappell Roan’s bring the glamour to NPR’s ‘Tiny Desk’

Chappell Roan brought the Pink Pony Club to the set of NPR’s Tiny Desk with a performance that has since gone viral.

The artist was joined by an all-female band who were each dressed in a pink collared shirt, blue eyeshadow and red lipstick while Roan performed in a pink dress and a tiara with drag queen-inspired makeup.

They performed five tracks from Roan’s debut album ‘The Rise and Fall Of A Midwest Princess‘, namely ‘Casual’, ‘Pink Pony Club’, ‘Picture You’, ‘California’ and ‘Red Wine Supernova’.

She added that performing on the web series had been a long time dream of hers. “I love NPR, guys, I’m serious — I donate!” she said.

Check out her performance below:

Roan appeared on NME’s The Cover last month, in which she discussed being inspired by drag queens and how she first encountered LA’s queer scene after being brought up as a devout Christian.

“I was told this city is demonic and Satanists live here,” she says. “But when I got to West Hollywood, it opened my eyes [to the fact] that everything I was afraid of wasn’t always true – especially [what I’d been told] about the queer community. Going to gay clubs for the first time, it felt spiritual.”

Later, she said: “The queer community is my main fanbase, so my responsibility is to pay it forward by donating a portion of ticket sales and sales in general [to LGBTQ+ charities] and show up at Pride events,” she says. “Really, I’m here to give back all the energy that the queer community has given to me.”

Roan has been out on the road with Olivia Rodrigo, serving as one of the opening acts on the ‘Brutal’ singer’s ‘Guts’ world tour.

She will also be coming to the UK and Europe in the autumn. Visit here for tickets and check out a full list of tour dates below.

Chappell Roan’s 2024 UK and Europe live dates are:

SEPTEMBER

3 – Paris, France, Le Bataclan

4 – Amsterdam, Netherlands, Melkweg

10 – London, UK, Eventim Apollo

13 – Manchester, UK, O2 Ritz

15 – Glasgow, UK, Saint Lukes

17 – Ireland, Dublin Academy