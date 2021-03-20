Watch Charli XCX debut new music at livestreamed gig

Charli XCX debuted new music during a livestream event with Hannah Diamond and ELIO last night (March 19) – watch the footage below.

The show, held by Bandsintown’s new livestream service, saw Charli intersperse new material with hits from her back catalogue and quarantine album ‘how i’m feeling now’.

Of the two pieces of new music shared, one is an ‘80s-inspired snippet, while another full track, seemingly called ‘Don’t Think Twice’, came later in the set.

Watch the performances of the new music below:

In recent weeks, Charli XCX has shared a host of new music. Yesterday (March 19), Nasty Cherry, the band she mentors, shared a Charli-written track called ‘Her Body’, while earlier this month, she shared ‘Spinning’, the first song from her new supergroup with The 1975 and No Rome.

Yet more music might be on the way, too. In a recent interview, Charli said she’s thinking about revisiting unfinished music she made before the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m sort of beginning to think about that again,” she told Insider. “There are thoughts that I’m having, and a direction that I’m taking.”

Reviewing Charli’s lockdown album ‘how i’m feeling now’ upon its release last May, NME wrote: “‘how i’m feeling now’ is something of a musical time capsule, evoking the confusion that so many of us are feeling at the moment.

“Brimming with the prickling anxiety and stress that’s become commonplace during the pandemic, as well as the comfort Charli XCX has found in a strengthened relationship, it’s a glorious, experimental collection – and a reminder that within all of the current heartache and destruction, we’re never truly on our own.”