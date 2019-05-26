Watch Charli XCX perform a remix of Spice Girls’ ‘Wannabe’

She's dubbed the remix 'Spicy'.

Charli XCX took to the stage at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend yesterday (May 25) and performed her own version of ‘Wannabe’ by the Spice Girls – watch the video below.

Coming a day after the Spice Girls performed together for the first time in seven years, Charli debuted her new reworking of the pop classic on stage in Middlesborough as part of Radio 1’s Big Weekend.

Titled ‘Spicy’, the remix is reportedly a collaboration with Diplo.

Watch Charli’s performance below:

Also vowing to release her long-awaited new album, Charli later joined Miley Cyrus on stage for a performance of ‘We Can’t Stop’.

Other artists on the bill included Billie Eilish, Future, Foals, Bring Me the Horizon, Vampire Weekend, Lewis Capaldi, Stormzy, Khalid, and more.

Meanwhile, after releasing her new single ‘Blame It on Your Love’, featuring Lizzo, Charli XCX announced that she will release more new music over the next five months.

With a BTS collaboration reportedly in the works, Charli has now told fans that she will be drip feeding new solo tracks over the coming months.

“Angels, your mother is about to feed you new music for 5 months straight,” the singer posted on Twitter. “You deserve it and you’re welcome.”