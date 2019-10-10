It's quite something

Charli XCX has shared her stunt-filled video for ‘White Mercedes’.

The Colin Solal Cardo-directed video (who also helmed her ‘Gone’ video with Christine and the Queens) sees the pop star sing while inside of a white sports car that is suspended by the rear from a crane.

Elsewhere in the clip, Charli poses with white horses and stands atop a white monster truck in a pink ballgown.

‘White Mercedes’ is taken from the singer’s third studio album ‘Charli’, which was released last month. NME’s Hannah Mylrea awarded it four stars, writing: “The result of years of experimentation, this album enlists established stars and emerging talents to create a work that is quintessentially Charli XCX.”

The 27-year-old artist continues her North American tour this month, with upcoming shows in Minneapolis, Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, Boston, DC, Philadelphia and New York. She plays two sold-out shows at Manhattan’s Terminal 5 venue on October 21 and 22.

In other news, Charli recently revealed that Ed Sheeran inspired her new album. Talking about the song ‘Official’, she said: “The way we wrote ‘Official’ was very: ‘Let’s try and make a perfectly constructed pop song.’ We wanted to make a Max Martin–esque pop ballad where every single lyric is so intricate.

“We sat around and said, ‘We need to change this word to make it sound like what Ed Sheeran would say.’ That was what we said: ‘What would Ed Sheeran say?’”