Watch Charli XCX tease Sky Ferreira collab, ‘Cross You Out’

Charli XCX has teased her upcoming collaboration with Sky Ferreira, titled ‘Cross You Out’.

The song will feature on XCX’s long-awaited third album ‘Charli’, which is set to arrive on September 13.

In a video shared to her Twitter page, XCX lip-synced along to the track as it played in the distance, waving at the camera and sticking her tongue out. “NEW SONG DROPPING ON FRIDAY CC: @SKYFERREIRA,” she captioned the post. You can watch the brief clip below.

‘Cross You Out’ will follow the star’s latest release, ‘Gone’, which featured Christine & The Queens. Other artists set to appear on ‘Charli’ include Troye Sivan, Lizzo, Haim, and Clairo.

The album comes five years after its predecessor, ‘Sucker’. In the intervening years, XCX has released two mixtapes in ‘Number 1 Angel’ and ‘Pop 2’, EP ‘Vroom Vroom’, and a number of singles including ‘After The Afterparty’, ‘Boys’, and ‘Girls Night Out’.

The 1975’s Matty Healy recently teased that he had been working with XCX on a new collaboration. In a series of tweets, he proclaimed the star to be a “fucking force” and added: “I’m prolific but she’s on some shit.”

Meanwhile, the musician made a surprise appearance on Australian TV yesterday (August 13), where she took part in a discussion about how long a tea bag should be left in the cup.

“I think two minutes tops,” she said on Sunrise of the hotly debated topic. “That freaks me out – people who leave the bag in for ages. That’s some weird vibes. Also, people who drink the tea with the bag in, crazy. People who leave the teabag in and put the milk whilst the tea bag is in, messy. Like, no.”