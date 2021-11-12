Watch Charli XCX’s video for ‘New Shapes’ featuring Christine And The Queens and Caroline Polachek

Charli XCX has shared the video for her new single ‘New Shapes’, featuring Christine And The Queens and Caroline Polachek.

The clip, which you can watch below, sees the pop star on a fake chat show with Polachek before the pair team up with Chris on stage for the track.

The single is taken from her fifth album ‘CRASH’, which is set to be released on March 18, 2022.

Advertisement

The record’s contributors include: A.G. Cook, George Daniel, Deaton Chris Anthony, Lotus IV, Caroline Polachek, Christine And The Queens, Oscar Holter, Digital Farm Animals, Rina Sawayama, Ian Kirkpatrik, Jason Evigan, Justin Raisen, Ariel Rechtshaid, Ilya, Oneohtrix Point Never, Jon Shave and Mike Wise. You can pre-order ‘CRASH’ here.

Charli previously worked with Christine And The Queens on 2019’s ‘Gone’, which featured on her third album ‘Charli’. Meanwhile, Polachek featured on two ‘Pop 2’ tracks; ‘Tears’ and ‘Delicious’.

She also recently revealed a 2022 European and North American tour, with shows in Los Angeles, London, Paris and more.

Get your tickets here and see the full list of tour dates below.

MARCH 2022

26 – Fox Theatre – Oakland, CA

29 – Crystal Ballroom – Portland, OR

Advertisement

APRIL 2022

1 – The Observatory North Park – San Diego, CA

3 – The Greek Theatre – Los Angeles, CA

6 – Ogden Theatre – Denver, CO

8 – ACL Live at The Moody Theater – Austin, TX

9 – House of Blues Houston – Houston, TX

10 – House of Blues Dallas – Dallas, TX

12 – Orpheum Theater – New Orleans, LA

13 – The Eastern – Atlanta, GA

15 – The Orange Peel – Asheville, NC

16 – The NorVa – Norfolk, VA

18 – The Fillmore Philadelphia – Philadelphia, PA

20 – House of Blues Boston – Boston, MA

22 – Hammerstein Ballroom – New York, NY

23 – Hammerstein Ballroom – New York, NY

25 – Massey Hall – Toronto, ON

26 – Royal Oak Music Theatre – Royal Oak, MI

28 – Palace Theatre – Saint Paul, MN

29 – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom – Chicago, IL

MAY 2022

13 – Olympia Theatre – Dublin, Ireland

15 – O2 Academy – Glasgow, UK

17 – Victoria Warehouse – Manchester, UK

18 – O2 Academy – Birmingham, UK

19 – Alexandra Palace – London, UK

21 – UEA – Norwich, UK

22 – O2 Academy – Sheffield, UK

23 – Rock City – Nottingham, UK

25 – Trianon – Paris, France

27 – La Madeleine – Brussels, Belgium

28 – TivoliVredenburg (Ronda Hall) – Utrecht, Netherlands

30 – Astra – Berlin, Germany

31 – Carlswerk Victoria – Cologne, Germany

JUNE 2022

2 – Primavera – Barcelona, Spain

4 – Fabrique – Milan, Italy

7 – La Riviera – Madrid, Spain

9 – Primavera – Barcelona, Spain

Last month, Charli indicated what fans could expect from her upcoming album, telling InStyle the record is “kind of all about sex and sexuality” and “can make people dance and cry at the same time”.

The singer elaborated on those comments a week later, telling fans they can expect “an overload of sexiness” during a recent appearance on The Chart Show on Apple Music 1.