Watch Charlotte Hatherley reunite with Ash at London show

Ash reunited with former guitarist Charlotte Hatherley at their huge London gig at the Roundhouse last night (September 25) – see footage below.

Hatherley played with the Northern Irish rockers from 1997-2006, and has gone on to release a number of solo albums and work on multiple film scores and soundtracks.

At Ash’s show, which celebrated 25 years of the band, Hatherley joined Tim Wheeler and co. for the show’s encore to perform ‘Walking Barefoot’, ‘Projects’, ‘Lose Control’ and ‘Burn Baby Burn’.

“Oh what fuuuuun!” Hatherley wrote on Instagram alongside footage of the ‘Burn Baby Burn’ performance.

“So great to join Ash on stage last night at The Roundhouse for a few songs in the encore. Amazing crowd. ENERGY!!!”

See footage of Hatherley’s cameo during the show below:

Ash played:

‘Goldfinger’

‘Wildsurf’

‘Shining Light’

‘A Life Less Ordinary’

‘Arcadia’

‘Orpheus’

‘Sometimes’

‘Darkest Hour of the Night’

‘Confessions in the Pool’

‘Oh Yeah’

‘Jack Names the Planets’

‘Another Girl, Another Planet’ (The Only Ones cover)

‘Buzzkill’

‘Kung Fu’

‘Cocoon’

‘Angel Interceptor’

‘Girl From Mars’

Encore:

‘Walking Barefoot’ (with Charlotte Hatherley)

‘Projects’ (with Charlotte Hatherley)

‘Lose Control’ (with Charlotte Hatherley)

‘Burn Baby Burn’ (with Charlotte Hatherley)

During the show, the band also paid tribute to late booking agent Steve Strange, who passed away this week aged 53.

After the show, they tweeted: “We had a difficult job to do last night but I think last night at the Roundhouse would have made our dear friend very proud.

“In fact I’m beginning to suspect it went exactly how he planned it. He really was there every step of the way. Love you mate. Xxx”

Others sharing tributes to the beloved Strange, who co-founded the X-Ray Touring booking agency in 2005, and worked as the booking agent for international acts including but not limited to Queens Of The Stone Age, Coldplay, Eminem, Snow Patrol, Jimmy Eat World and more, were Garbage, Frank Turner and Eminem’s manager.