Watch Charlotte Lawrence’s heart-wrenching video for ‘Bodybag’

Charlotte Lawrence has released the heart-wrenching video for her new single ‘Bodybag’, taken from her upcoming album.

Produced and co-written by the talents Ben Gibbard of Death Cab for Cutie and The Postal Service, and Andy Park (producer of Phoebe Bridgers, Mac Miller), ‘Bodybag’ is Lawrence’s first new release of the year.

On sharing the inspiration behind the song, Lawrence said: “I want to share pain and heartbreak and sex and all the emotions everybody feels.”

“Hopefully people can connect to that and relate,” the Yungblud collaborator continued. “I always thought that I shouldn’t be vocal about what I wanted to do. I was shy and scared. Finally I’ve grown enough as a person that I feel confident to say I want to perform in arenas and share my music with as many people as I can. I wanna do everything.”

Before its release, ‘Bodybag’ was placed in Apple TV’s new smash hit series Shrinking – starring Jason Segal and Harrison Ford.

Though there are no set details about the release of her debut album, Lawrence spoke to Wonderland Magazine and shared that “a lot of the album is very alternative” and “very rock leaning” while “very focused on the production”.

“I’m so proud of it,” she said. “I know what I can write on my own, but the beauty of collaboration is finding people that you really fucking mesh with that can add something completely different or take your words and make them better.”

In an interview with NME back in, the singer shared: “In my heart, I’m a person who leans towards sad songs. That’s the music I’m obsessed with, but I’m also someone who loves to dance and to be able to move to a song. I’m always split between the two.”

The singer reached a new audience when she featured on Yungblud’s single ‘Falling Skies’. Remaining tight-lipped about if he would be on her album, she did reveal that could collaborate together again.

“He’s the fucking best,” she told NME. “His first LA show was a little showcase for his label at the Viper Room in LA. I was there and we became friends immediately. He’s so cool, such an interesting writer and so amazing to work with. Maybe we’ll work together again. Who knows?”

‘Bodybag’ is the follow-up to her 2021 major label debut EP ‘Charlotte’.