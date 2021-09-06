Watch Cheryl reunite with Nicola Roberts at The Mighty Hoopla

Cheryl brought her former Girls Aloud bandmate Nicola Roberts onstage for her headline set at The Mighty Hoopla over the weekend.

You can see footage below, which sees Cheryl introducing Roberts before an energetic rendition of 2010 solo single ‘Fight For This Love’.

Although the two have not shared the stage together since Girls Aloud’s 2013 reunion tour, Roberts co-wrote Cheryl’s 2018 single ‘Love Made Me Do It’, 2019’s ‘Let You’, and her as-yet unreleased fifth studio album.

CHERYL AND NICOLA DID THE BRIT AWARDS VERSION OF FIGHT FOR THIS LOVE pic.twitter.com/yROb7hMQOZ — ol (@olivxr) September 4, 2021

The onstage reunion came just one day before their Girls Aloud bandmate Sarah Harding died aged 39 from breast cancer.

Reacting to the news, Roberts shared a tribute on Instagram, posting three images of her and Harding over the years. “I’m absolutely devastated and I can’t accept that this day has come,” she wrote in the caption.

“My heart is aching and all day everything we went through together has raced round my mind. Especially this last year since her diagnosis, as hard as the year has been, our new memories are strong in my heart.

“There are so many things to say and at first it felt to personal to put them here and then I remembered that there are so many other people grieving her too. A part of me or us isn’t here anymore and it’s unthinkable and painful and utterly cruel. She would have loved your messages today.”

Earlier today (September 6), Girls Aloud’s longtime producer Brian Higgins of Xenomania said: “Whenever we would start a new album Sarah’s enthusiasm for being back was always heart on her sleeve, so excited and so full of optimism of what was next.”