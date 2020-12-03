Watch Chris Cornell’s daughter Lily cover Alice In Chains for first public performance

Chris Cornell’s daughter Lily Cornell Silver has shared an Alice In Chains cover for her first public performance.

The late Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman’s eldest daughter performed as part of the MoPOP Founders Award ceremony on Tuesday night (December 1). She paid tribute to the event’s honourees with a rendition of ‘Black Gives Way to Blue’.

Joining a number of grunge and alt-rock luminaries for the livestream event, including members of Soundgarden, Lily – whose mother is Alice In Chains’ longtime manager Susan Silver – was accompanied by Queensrÿche’s Chris DeGarmo.

“So very honoured and excited to be a part of this year’s Founders Awards honoring Alice in Chains and benefitting the Museum of Pop Culture,” Lily said in a statement. “These guys are, and always have been, my family, and I feel so lucky to be honouring them alongside so many amazing artists. I’m singing a song that is super meaningful to me.”

Watch Lily’s cover of ‘Black Gives Way to Blue’ at the 1:43:30 mark below:

In October, Lily’s half-sister Toni, Cornell’s youngest daughter, launched a new initiative in order to tackle the stigma surrounding addiction.

The goal of ‘Stop the Stigma: Tackling the Stigma of Addiction Through Education’ is to raise awareness of substance abuse disorder by educating children about prevention through a new program.

Toni launched the initiative in coordination with her brother Christopher Cornell and in partnership with the Addiction Policy Forum and the Chris and Vicky Cornell Foundation.

Meanwhile, Pearl Jam guitarist Stone Gossard has paid tribute to his friend and former collaborator Chris Cornell.

In a recent interview, Gossard discussed the former Audioslave and Soundgarden frontman, who died by suicide aged 52 in 2017. “He elevated himself in a way that everyone dreams about,” he said of his friend.