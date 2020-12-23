Watch Chris Cornell’s lyric video for cover of John Lennon’s ‘Watching The Wheels’

A new lyric video for Chris Cornell‘s cover of John Lennon‘s ‘Watching The Wheels’ has been released – watch it below.

The song is taken from ‘No One Sings Like You Anymore’, the final album by the late Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman, which was released digitally earlier this month by his family and estate.

The album, which is Cornell’s last fully completed record, consists of 10 covers recorded back in 2016. The songs were personally chosen and sequenced by Cornell to celebrate artists and music that inspired his own work.

Made up of covers of Carl Hall’s ‘You Don’t Know Nothing About Love’, Prince‘s ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’, Guns N’ Roses‘ ‘Patience’ and more, you can listen to Cornell’s reworking of Lennon’s ‘Watching The Wheels’ below.

Speaking on ‘No One Sings Like You Anymore’, Cornell’s wife Vicky said: “This album is so special because it is a complete work of art that Chris created from start to finish.

“His choice of covers provides a personal look into his favorite artists and the songs that touched him. He couldn’t wait to release it. This moment is bittersweet because he should be here doing it himself, but it is with both heartache and joy that we share this special album.

“All of us could use his voice to help heal and lift us this year, especially during the holiday season. I am so proud of him and this stunning record, which to me illustrates why he will always be beloved, honored, and one the greatest voices of our time.”

Physical editions of ‘No One Sings Like You Anymore’ will be available on March 17, 2021.

Last year, it was revealed that Vicky Cornell was suing Soundgarden over “hundreds and thousands of dollars” in unpaid royalties.

The band later countersued her, claiming she used money intended for charity, raised through a Chris Cornell tribute concert, on herself and her family. The band dropped their countersuit in July of this year.

Meanwhile, Vicky Cornell has declared all previously unreleased Soundgarden music “will see the light of day”.