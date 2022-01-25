Watch Chris Martin crash Dakota Johnson interview to fix video issue

Chris Martin was spotted on camera fixing his girlfriend Dakota Johnson’s connection issues during a virtual event for the 2022 Sundance Film Festival.

The Coldplay frontman appears briefly in a clip shared via the Sundance Institute’s YouTube channel, seemingly after being asked to help sort things on the IT front.

Johnson was scheduled to talk about her film Cha Cha Real Smooth but when the host Charlie Sextro introduced her, he was met with silence for several seconds. Martin and Johnson then came into view, with Martin throwing a peace sign before exiting the room.

It was a rare sighting of the couple, who have been dating since 2017, and followed Johnson recently addressing the relationship in an interview with ELLE UK.

“We’ve been together for quite a while, and we go out sometimes, but we both work so much that it’s nice to be at home and be cozy and private,” she said, before adding that “most of the partying takes place inside my house”.

Meanwhile, last November Johnson said that Alfred Hitchcock “terrorised” her grandmother Tippi Hedren and “ruined her career”.

Hedren worked with the director in the early 1960s on The Birds And Marnie, and claimed in her 2016 memoir that Hitchcock sexually assaulted her a number of times.

Speaking on The Hollywood Reporter‘s Awards Chatter podcast, The Lost Daughter actress was asked whether Hedren was encouraging of her going into the same industry.

“She was encouraging, and she’s always been really honest and firm about standing up for yourself,” Johnson said.

“That’s what she did. [Alfred] Hitchcock ruined her career because she didn’t want to sleep with him, and he terrorised her. He was never held accountable.”