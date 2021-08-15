Watch Chris Martin perform an acoustic cover of Ginuwine’s ‘Pony’

Chris Martin delivered an unlikely cover of Ginuwine‘s 1996 hit ‘Pony’ at a Spotify event last night (August 14).

Video clips show the Coldplay frontman performing barefoot on stage at the event in the Hamptons, an area best known as a holiday retreat for affluent New York residents.

Joined on stage by three backing singers and double bass, Martin sang ‘Pony’ – including the lines “if you’re horny, let’s do it / ride it, my pony / my saddle’s waiting” – as well as classic Coldplay track ‘Viva La Vida’.

‘Pony’ was previously covered by a shirtless Ed Sheeran in 2008, and found new popularity following its inclusion in the 2015 film Magic Mike XXL. Watch Martin’s take on the track below.

Chris Martin covering Pony by Ginuwine 😂🐴 | via https://t.co/erDVOqiYoT pic.twitter.com/MbrVL94jdl — CPing Media (@CPingMedia) August 14, 2021

Earlier this week (August 10), Coldplay were announced as one of the headliners of next month’s Global Citizen Live concerts, along with Ed Sheeran.

The charity gigs will take place in numerous cities across the world during a 24-hour broadcast and livestream on September 25.

Coldplay will top the bill for the New York City leg of Global Citizen Live, which will also feature the likes of Billie Eilish, Lizzo and Meek Mill.

Last month (July 23) the band shared the closing track to their forthcoming ninth album, ‘Music Of The Spheres’ – a ten-minute epic titled ‘Coloratura’.

Produced by pop supremo Max Martin, the new record is set for release on October 15 via Parlophone. It was announced earlier this week, following the release of lead single ‘Higher Power’ – which NME praised as “an exciting leap forward” – back in May.