Watch Chris Martin play Coldplay classics for final ‘Together At Home’ livestream

Coldplay‘s Chris Martin played a half-hour set from home last night (May 8) to wrap up the ‘Together At Home’ livestream series.

The series, set up by Global Citizen, has also featured Lady Gaga’s all-star livestream One World: Together At Home, which saw performances from The Rolling Stones, Lizzo, Taylor Swift, Stevie Wonder and more.

During Martin’s performance, he played a number of Coldplay classics, including a version of ‘Viva La Vida’ alongside a pair of violinists playing via a video call on an iPad. Watch the full set below.

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=719959362109222

Across a number of sets during the lockdown period, Chris Martin has covered the likes of David Bowie, Bob Dylan’s ‘Shelter From The Storm’ on SNL, and contributed to BBC Radio 1’s all-star cover of Foo Fighters’ ‘Times Like These’.

Discussing the future of livestreamed gigs once lockdown is over, NME‘s Mark Beaumont wrote: “If the lockdown lasts a full year? Then livestreaming will really come into its own. The more members of bands that become coronavivors, the more of them can congregate – expect entire bands to be putting on shows again by mid-summer.

“In fact, if Covid-19 hangs around long-term, they might well become the norm. You may well have bought your last 10-quid hot dog – from here on in, live music might come to you…”