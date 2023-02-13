Watch Chris Stapleton perform US national anthem at Super Bowl

Chris Stapleton performed the US national anthem to kick off the Super Bowl final in Glendale, Arizona, tonight (February 12).

The State Farm Stadium in Glendale is playing host to the big game between Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.

Stapleton was invited to perform the national anthem for this year’s event, singing ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ as the players from both teams lined up on the pitch.

The country star performed the anthem with just his guitar and his vocals. The performance brought Eagles coach Nick Sirianni to tears. Watch footage of the moment below.

.@ChrisStapleton brings the house down with his performance of the National Anthem! #SBLVII pic.twitter.com/iiRzjVcByW — NFL (@NFL) February 12, 2023

Elsewhere at the Super Bowl, Babyface took on ‘America The Beautiful’, while Abbott Elementary actor Sheryl Lee Ralph sang ‘Lift Every Voice And Sing’.

Rihanna is this year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show performer. Speaking at an Apple Music press conference in the days before the big event, she said: “The Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world, it’s an entertainer’s dream to be on a stage like that. But it’s nerve-racking. You want to get it right. You know, everybody’s watching. And they’re rooting for you. And I want to get it right.”

She also revealed that she had already changed the setlist for the show 39 times. “Some songs we have to lose because of that, and that’s going to be OK,” she explained. “We did a pretty good job at narrowing it down. There’s probably been about 39 versions of the setlist right now. We’re on our 39th. Every little change counts.”

U2 are also reportedly set to announce a new Las Vegas residency during the game. The Irish band teased the announcement earlier tonight with a clip shared on social media with the hashtag #U2SPHERE.