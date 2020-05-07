Watch Christian Lee Hutson’s new video featuring cameos from Phoebe Bridgers and Conor Oberst

Christian Lee Hutson has shared a video for his new single ‘Get The Old Band Back Together’ which features Conor Oberst and Phoebe Bridgers – watch it below.

Set to land on Hutson’s upcoming album ‘Beginners’, which is produced by Bridgers, ‘Get The Old Band Back Together’ was inspired by a drummer who put down his sticks to pursue a career as a building inspector.

“A few years ago I ran into the drummer of a still-together band from my high school, who had just been kicked out,” Hutson explained. “When he told the singer he’d been considering becoming a building inspector, the guy gave him an ultimatum: the band or inspecting buildings. He chose to inspect buildings, a decision that may have been impacted by the fact that the band never played a show or recorded a song. Still, he was pretty bummed about it, and that gave me the idea for this song.”

Advertisement

He continued: “I had been wanting to make something with my director friend Michael Tyrone Delaney, who’d had this idea to splice up old talent show footage with footage of me and some friends showcasing some of our own ‘talents.’ My partner, Sharon Silva, showcases her Irish dancing. My childhood hero, Conor Oberst, takes an aggressive, impromptu harmonica solo in the video (and on the recording). My adulthood hero and best friend, Phoebe Bridgers, plays a master of puppets. We shot it in April so everyone had to self tape.”

Watch the Michael Tyrone Delaney-directed video for ‘Get The Old Band Back Together’ above.

The new single follows ‘Talk’, and the songs ‘Northsiders’ and ‘Lose This Number’, which both feature a string arrangement by Nathaniel Walcott of Bright Eyes.

Tonight, The 1975 will perform their own live-streamed tribute show featurimg performances from the likes of Pale Waves, Phoebe Bridgers and Clairo.

Due to begin at 4 pm (BST), the stream will see a number of bands and artists take on classic tracks by The 1975.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Phoebe Bridgers has announced details of her second album ‘Punisher’.

The singer released her debut album ‘Stranger In The Alps’ in 2017, and its follow-up will arrive on June 19 via Dead Oceans.