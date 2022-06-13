Watch Christina Aguilera and Mya perform ‘Lady Marmalade’ at LA Pride

Christina Aguilera was joined on stage by Mya to perform ‘Lady Marmalade’ during her headline set at LA Pride on Saturday (June 11).

The track, which was originally released in 1974 by Eleventh Hour, was re-recorded by Mya, Lil Kim, Christina Aguilera and Pink for the soundtrack to 2001’s Moulin Rouge!. It subsequently went to Number One in both the US and UK.

During LA Pride, Aguilera and her dancers performed a medley of Moulin Rouge! hits, before Mya joined her for ‘Lady Marmalade’. “Thank you so much for doing this,” Aguilera said. “Mya, ladies and gentleman.”

Last week, Variety reported that there would be a mini-reunion of ‘Lady Marmalade’, with sources telling the publication that Mya had been recruited for the performance.

Elsewhere in the set, Aguilera brought out Kim Petras for a performance of her track ‘XXX’. After the Moulin Rouge! medley, Paris Hilton hit the stage to perform a DJ set, followed by her song ‘Stars Are Blind’.

“Oh my goodness. Thank you so much for having me tonight. I’m so honoured and so grateful. And thank you for your love and support over the last 20+ years,” Aguilera told the crowd, according to Rolling Stone.

“You’re my family. I’m so happy to always give a voice or try to [give one to] anyone that feels like they’re suppressed or outcast. That’s what I’ve always tried to bring [with my music] I’m so proud to call you my family… you are a part of me and I’m so happy to bring this to you… we wanted to give you such a great time tonight.”

Other songs performed by Aguilera during her set included ‘Beautiful’, ‘Dirrty’, ‘Car Wash’ and ‘Feel This Moment’.

Earlier this year, Aguilera announced details of a UK arena tour taking place this summer. The singer will perform at Scarborough Open Air Theatre, Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena and The O2 in London in August. You can find any remaining tickets here.