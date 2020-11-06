Christine & The Queens performed ‘People I’ve Been Sad’ on James Corden’s late-night TV show last night (November 5) – watch it below.

The track appeared on the singer’s ‘La Vita Nuova’ EP, which came out back in January.

Performing in a beautiful church, Christine’s performance of the 2020 single was an intimate solo affair. Watch it below.

Back in August, Christine & The Queens shared a remix EP of ‘La Vita Nuova’, which saw A. G. Cook, Populous and Logic1000 taking on new versions of the January EP’s title track, a collaboration with Caroline Polachek.

Reviewing the original EP upon its release at the start of the year, NME wrote: “Christine & The Queens has continually proven that she has a gift for injecting emotional heft into the vessel of warped, left-field pop.

“Conceptually, ‘La Vita Nuova’ is an astonishing feat – but even better than that, it also oozes an intensity of feeling that punches right in the gut.”

In an NME interview this summer, the singer said the EP was “the result of emotional short punches in my face,” adding: “I experienced a lot of deep things while touring the second record, and the tension between the tour and the rest of my life crumbling apart became unbearable. I have to be able to relate to the material.

“I wrote ‘People, I’ve Been Sad’ a year ago now and the songwriting is unforgiving. You can’t cheat when it comes to songwriting. I have a no-bullshit policy. The phrase, ‘People, I’ve been sad’ just came out of my mouth.”

Last month, Christine & The Queens shared a new cover of Bruce Springsteen’s ‘I’m On Fire’, which she says is “one of my favorite songs”.