Watch Christine And The Queens perform moving Neil Young cover

Christine And The Queens has shared a moving cover of Neil Young’s ‘Heart Of Gold’ – scroll down the page to watch it now.

The French musician – whose real name is Héloïse Letissier – has been sharing a variety of covers and new songs while in lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Her latest missive sees her singing the classic song from her studio in France while layered backing vocals and a sparse instrumental track play behind her. At the end of the clip, which she shared on her Instagram page with the song’s central lyric as the caption, she sent her fans a message.

“Have a good day everybody,” she said to the camera, before turning off the recording. Watch it below now.

Last month (April 21), Letissier shared a cover of Travis Scott’s ‘Highest In The Room’. Her take on the song saw her switch to her native French midway through the track.

It followed the release of a new song called ‘I Disappear In Your Arms’, which was listed as a bonus track from her recent EP ‘La vita nuova’.

Speaking to NME in April, Letissier discussed how her plans to promote the EP had been changed because of the coronavirus pandemic. “I was going to do some American TV, stick around in LA and do some sessions with musicians,” she explained.

“I decided to take this [the lockdown] as a sign to write a lot on my own first instead. It feels a lot like the usual process when I start a new album. The mindset is different, because on my third album I’m looking for something very vast and hopeful.”