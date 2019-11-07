Watch Christine and The Queens transform into a drag queen

Ideal content!

Christine and the Queens got treated to a drag makeover by an alumnus of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

The ‘Girlfriend’ singer, who is renowned for playing with gender, had her face painted by drag star Milk who also dressed her up in some eye-catching attire for them’s video.

At the beginning of the clip Milk says she wouldn’t give Chris (real name Héloïse Letissier) a standard makeover because they are both unique individuals. “It’s not necessarily ‘femme glam,’ I think it’s more fun, punk, play-with-colours, play-with-lines,” Milk says while Letissier awaits her transformation.

Elsewhere in the video Letissier recalls a time when a group of drag queens performing in London helped pull her out of a depressive episode. “I watched them own everything and be fabulous, and I was like, ‘I want that to happen for me, too. I want that feeling of being free, and empowered, and wild’,” she said, also reflecting on how it motivated her to kickstart her career.

The end result of the session sees Chris wearing an abstract, geometric-styled face of makeup, a full silver outfit and an orange wig. A pretty trippy, out-there transformation for a pretty out-of-this world pop star.

In other news, Christine and the Queens joined Charli XCX onstage in London last week for a performance of their song ‘Gone’.