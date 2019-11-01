Watch Christine and the Queens join Charli XCX on stage in London for fierce performance of ‘Gone’

The duo performed together at the Halloween show

Charli XCX was joined on stage last night by Christine and the Queens during her gig at Brixton Academy. You can watch footage of the moment below.

The pair first debuted their surprise collaboration, ‘Gone’, live at Primavera Festival earlier this year. More recently, the pair joined forces again in BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge to perform a special cover of The 1975’s ‘TOOTIMETOOTIMETOOTIME’.

Reviewing her recent album, ‘Charli, NME said: “Christine and the Queens duet ‘Gone’ is a shimmering cut, with the pair trading vocals over glittering synths and a booming bassline, combining Christine’s warm funk tendencies with Charli’s icy vocals.

“…In the past it felt as though Charli was pushed in certain directions to enhance her clout in the pop game. ‘Charli’, though, sees her at her most comfortable and genuine; everything feels authentically her.Bold, brash and brilliant, this is Charli XCX at her most genuine, and it’s dazzling.”

You can see footage of the pair duetting here:

Yesterday (October 31), Charli XCX has responded to recent backlash over images from “meet and greet” events, accusing her critics of “fake wokeness”.

Her comments come after a number of news outlets posted and commented on photos of her posing with and signing unusual items presented her to her by fans at the meetings (such as an urn containing the ashes of one fan’s mother and another with a douche).

Yesterday, the singer defended her fans and hit back at critics. “These articles popping up about my meet and greets suggesting that fans are taking advantage/being abusive/using me for ‘online clout’ because of certain items that have been signed or brought along to meet and greets are just so ridiculous and pretentious,” she wrote on Twitter.

She continued: “People writing these articles are guilty of exactly the same thing they are accusing fans of: these journalists are using the same images they condemn fans for taking as clickbait to push their ‘think pieces’ on me and my culture as an artist. It’s all wrapped up this brand of ‘2019 fake wokeness’ that I cannot stand.

“…To fans that have rushed to my defence because of certain things that have happened at recent meet and greets – you are very sweet, but your concern is unwarranted. I haven’t commented on the more recent, possibly controversial goings on at meet and greets because these moments are not are not the ones I take away from spending time with my fans.

Meanwhile Nasty Cherry, the band put together by Charli, will be receiving their own Netflix show I’m With The Band – which premieres on the streaming platform on November 15.