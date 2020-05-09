GAMING  

News Music News

Watch Christine & The Queens perform ‘People, I’ve Been Sad’ from her window

The lockdown outings keep on coming

By Tom Skinner
Christine and the Queens
Christine and the Queens on stage at London's MOTH Club. Credit: Gaelle Beri

Christine & The Queens has given a lockdown performance of her recent single ‘People, I’ve Been Sad’ – you can watch it below.

The French pop star – real name Héloïse Letissier – livestreamed from her home for an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Thursday evening (May 7).

In the clip, Letissier sings the track while sitting beside an open window which shows her surrounding Paris neighbourhood. The simple, static video sees the artist perform to a backing track.

“Imagine realising she’s your neighbour, what a gift,” said one viewer. Another commented: “So beautiful!! This was so better than if it had been done in the studio.”

Chris has shared a number of live performances during her time under lockdown. Earlier this month she offered up a moving rendition of Neil Young’s  ‘Heart Of Gold’, and in April she contributed to Lady Gaga’s ‘One World: Together At Home’ event.

These recent live outings follow the release of Chris’ new song called ‘I Disappear In Your Arms’, which was listed as a bonus track from her latest EP ‘La vita nuova’.

In April, Letissier spoke to NME about how her plans to promote the EP had been affected by the ongoing coronavirus crisis. “I was going to do some American TV, stick around in LA and do some sessions with musicians,” she explained.

“I decided to take this [the lockdown] as a sign to write a lot on my own first instead. It feels a lot like the usual process when I start a new album. The mindset is different, because on my third album I’m looking for something very vast and hopeful.”

