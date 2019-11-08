From the Scottish band's contribution to the video game of the same name

Chvrches have delivered a fierce rendition of their latest track ‘Death Stranding’, performing it live on The Late Late Show With James Corden.

Read More: CHVRCHES on their love of Deftones, touring with Depeche Mode and big surprise on the way

The intense track is the band’s collaboration to ‘Death Stranding: Timefall’ the soundtrack album of the video game Death Stranding, which is released today (November 8).

The album also features songs from Major Lazer x Khalid, Au/Ra x Alan Walker, The Neighbourhood, Flora Cash, MISSIO and The S.L.P.

“We were really excited about the opportunity to work with [Hideo] Kojima because we have been fans of his work for a long time,” said Chvrches of the game’s creator when the track was revealed last month.

“He has always been such a visionary in the gaming world and we were honoured to be involved in the project. The concept of ‘Death Stranding’ is so unique and really felt to us like it was challenging people to care about the world they create — in the game and otherwise. We wrote this song specifically for ‘Death Stranding’, thinking of the themes of the game and what it is trying to say to people.”

This comes after Chvrches admitted to being huge fans of Kojima in 2018.