Watch Chvrches’ Lauren Mayberry cover PJ Harvey’s ‘Down By The Water’ with Lo Moon

Chvrches’ Lauren Mayberry has covered PJ Harvey’s ‘Down By The Water’ with Lo Moon – check out the moment below.
The frontwoman of the Scottish synth-pop trio is currently out on a North American tour where she is showcasing a selection of solo material, including her debut single ‘Are You Awake?’.
On Monday (September 2), the Los Angeles-based band Lo Moon played the first night of their residency at Zebulon. Mayberry joined them on stage for a rendition of ‘Down By The Water’, which Harvey released in 1996 from album, ‘To Bring You My Love.’
Check out the cover in full here:
Elsewhere on the tour, Mayberry has covered Madonna’s ‘Like A Prayer’ and Adam Schlesinger’s ‘That Thing You Do’.
The singer-songwriter is set to play a string of solo concerts in the UK and Europe following her North American gigs. You can find any remaining tickets here (North America), here (UK), and here (EU).
Mayberry’s forthcoming solo tour dates are as follows:
OCTOBER
5 – Glasgow, UK, SWG3 TV Studio
6 – Birmingham, UK, O2 Academy 2
8 – Manchester, UK, Academy 2
9 – London, UK, Koko
11 – Amsterdam, NL, Melkweg Oz
12 – Berlin, DE, Lido
13 – Munich, Strom
15 – Paris, FR, La Maroquinerie
16 – Cologne, DE, Luxor
17 – Prague, CZ, Rock Cafe
19 – Vienna, AT, Flex
21 – Zurich, CH, Bogen F
22 – Milan, IT, Magnolia
24 – Barcelona, ES, La Nau
25 – Madrid, ES, Sala Capernico
PJ Harvey, meanwhile, was joined on stage last night in Manchester by Smiths legend Johnny Marr.
The singer-songwriter was performing the second of two consecutive gigs at the city’s Albert Hall as part of her current UK and European headline tour. After playing her latest album ‘Inside The Old Year Dying’ in full, Harvey treated the audience to a second set of songs.
“I’d like to welcome a very special guest to the stage – please welcome Johnny Marr,” the artist said ahead of a collaborative rendition of ‘The Desperate Kingdom of Love’. The former Smiths guitarist later returned for the encore tracks ‘C’mon Billy’ and ‘White Chalk’.
In a five star review of the show, NME said: “The capacity audience watch on in an awed silence: it’s just one of many such pinch-yourself moments in a gig that reminds us just why Harvey is such a beloved and adored cultural titan.”