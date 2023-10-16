Watch Chvrches’ Lauren Mayberry cover The 1975’s ‘Paris’ in Paris

Lauren Mayberry covered The 1975‘s ‘Paris’ during her show in Paris last night (October 15).

The Chvrches’ frontwoman performed the song – lifted from the band’s 2016 ‘I Like It When You Sleep, For You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware Of It’ – at the La Maroquinerie towards the end of her set.

Much like the original track, Mayberry performed it at the same gentle tempo. You can listen to it below.

The song was part of her current European tour which kicked off last week.

During her set, she also performed Madonna‘s classic hit single ‘Like A Prayer’, which the Queen of Pop herself sang during her first night at The O2 in London over the weekend, along with a host of solo tracks she has been playing throughout her tour.

The singer also performed her new single ‘Shame’, which she released last week. It follows her previous single ‘Are You Awake?’

Her tour will continue at the Luxor in Cologne tonight (October 16) before calling at the Rock Cafe in Prague tomorrow (17). Visit here for any remaining EU tickets.

Reviewing her show at KOKO, NME gave Mayberry four stars and said the performance was “a thrilling intro to her main character moment”.

Meanwhile, The 1975’s Matty Healy recently hit out at The Strokes frontman Julian Casablancas‘ comments about their LGBTQ+ stance in Malaysia.

It comes after the 1975 were banned from Malaysia after their set was cut short during day one of the Good Vibes Festival on July 21, when Healy criticised the Malaysian government for anti-LGBTQ laws during their headlining set.

Healy also kissed bandmate and bassist Ross MacDonald on the lips onstage before their set was cut short.

The cancellation resulted in The Strokes’ set being pulled from Good Vibes and led to Casablancas sharing his own thoughts on Instagram.