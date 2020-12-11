Chvrches vocalist Lauren Mayberry has celebrated the release of Taylor Swift‘s new album ‘Evermore’ by sharing a video of her at her “super-stan best”.

‘Evermore’ was released at midnight last night (December 10) with only a few hours warning, following up July’s ‘Folklore’.

Before the album dropped last night, Mayberry shared a video of her acing a rapid fire test of Taylor Swift intros from a friend.

“In honour of impending new Taylor Swift, here is me a while ago at my super-stan best,” she tweeted, sharing a video of her reeling off Swift song titles after hearing only a few seconds. “The whole video is 4 minutes long,” she added. “Probably my greatest achievement of 2020…”

Taylor Swift’s new album ‘Evermore’ sees her working once again with ‘Folklore’ collaborators Jack Antonoff, The National’s Aaron Dessner, Bon Iver mastermind Justin Vernon and “WB,” aka William Bowery, the pseudonym of Swift’s boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

The 15-track album – with two extra bonus tracks available on physical editions – also features collaborations with Haim, Bon Iver and The National, and the latter band’s vocalist Matt Berninger duetted with Lauren Mayberry in 2018 on Chvrches track ‘My Enemy’.

Reviewing ‘Evermore’, NME wrote: “If ‘Folklore’ is an introspective, romantic older sister, ‘Evermore’ is the freewheeling younger sibling. ‘Folklore’ was Swift’s masterful songwriting spun through a very specific sonic palette; ‘Evermore’ feels looser, with more experimentation, charm and musical shades at play.

“The new album reaps the rewards of the stylistic leap of faith that ‘Folklore’ represented, pushing the boundaries of that sonic palette further still.”

Meanwhile, Chvrches recently discussed making their new album in lockdown. “It’s been a learning curve, but if anything – it’s kinda weird – it feels like we’re more connected and united in terms of what we’re trying to do than we have been in a long time,” Mayberry said.