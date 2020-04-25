Watch Chvrches play an anthemic rendition of ‘Forever’ for Jimmy Fallon

Chvrches were the musical guest for Jimmy Fallon’s US chat show last night, teaming up remotely for a performance of their track ‘Forever’.

For The Tonight Show: At Home Edition, the band’s four members performed separately, with the footage spiced up with some kaleidoscopic editing. You can take a look below.

It’s not the first time the band have reinterpreted the song following coronavirus-enforced lockdown.

Earlier this month, the group shared a new video dubbed ‘Forever (Separate But Together Version)’, which also saw the band’s four members performing the track from their respective homes.

The track, which originally featured on their 2018 album ‘Love Is Dead’, has seen a recent surge in popularity after it was included on the soundtrack of the Netflix show Elite.

Their most recent single was ‘Death Stranding’, which was recorded for the soundtrack of the video game of the same name.

Meanwhile, the band’s vocalist Lauren Mayberry recently appeared alongside a number of her fellow Scottish musicians, including members of Travis, Mogwai, Belle And Sebastian and Biffy Clyro, for a three hour show in aid of the country’s healthcare workers.

For The Love Of Scotland took place earlier this week in aid of Masks For Scotland, a newly formed charity raising funds to provide PPE to medical workers across Scotland.

Hosted by Edith Bowman, it also featured talks with the likes of Karen Gillan Sir Chris Hoy, James McAvoy and Peter Capaldi.