Watch Chvrches play new single ‘Over’ for the first time

Chvrches gave their new single ‘Over’ its live debut while opening for Coldplay last week – check out the footage below.

The Scottish trio are supporting the Chris Martin-fronted band on their current run of ‘Music Of The Spheres’ stadium shows in São Paulo, Brazil.

During the first gig of the stint last Friday (March 10), Chvrches played a 10-track set that included the first airing of their 2023 standalone single.

“We are so grateful to be on these shows with [Coldplay],” frontwoman Lauren Mayberry told the crowd. “This is our first show opening for them and our first time ever in Brazil, so thank you very much for having us.”

She continued: “This next song is a brand new song that we put out, and we’ve never played it live before. So we thought we would do that tonight here with you. This is a song called ‘Over’.”

You can watch the official live video as well as fan-shot footage below.

Over – live for the first time for night 1 in São Paulo with @coldplay pic.twitter.com/8lBqfeCqxs — CHVRCHES (@CHVRCHES) March 13, 2023

Chvrches recently spoke to NME about ‘Over’ and the “pressure” of stepping up to play stadiums with Coldplay. “I think to cover that amount of ground and figure out how to communicate and connect in that space is quite a big challenge,” Mayberry explained.

Synth player Martin Doherty said it was “a really awesome surprise” when Chvrches were approached to support the band, and recalled some words of wisdom Chris Martin imparted to him when they crossed paths in 2014.

Chvrches also talked about how they’re planning to mark the 10th anniversary of their debut album, and looked ahead to their 2023 UK headline shows in Nottingham, Dundee and Glasgow.

You can see the trio’s 2023 UK tour dates below, and find any remaining tickets here.

JUNE

9 – Rock City, Nottingham

10 – Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

11 – Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

12 – Fat Sam’s, Dundee

21-25 – Glastonbury Festival, Somerset