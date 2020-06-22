Watch Circa Waves cover The La’s ‘There She Goes’ from lockdown

Circa Waves have shared a new cover of The La’s classic ‘There She Goes’ from lockdown – watch it below.

The performance came as part of the Love Record Stores 24-hour virtual in-store event held on Saturday (June 20).

Across the day, the likes of Fontaines D.C., Laura Marling, Mystery Jets, Craig David, Hinds and John Grant played livestreamed gigs, while Tim Burgess served as an ambassador for the event.

As well as performing ‘There She Goes’ for Love Record Stores, Circa Waves have also recorded the track and made it available to stream – watch the performance and stream the track below.

Love Record Stores Day took place on Saturday (June 20) in place of the rearranged Record Store Day 2020 — which has been postponed twice this year due to the coronavirus outbreak — as the latter will now be split over three dates (August 29, September 26 and October 24).

Speaking of the event, Circa Waves frontman Kieran Shudall says: There’s something magical about record stores. Maybe it’s the smell, or the way you always end up buying what they are playing on their stereo. They are the refuge of all music obsessed people like ourselves. A place to feel closer to home when we are on tour.

“Being a big fan of block colour vinyl we wanted to make a limited edition bright orange version of [2019 album] ‘What’s It Like Over There?’. Just because we think it’ll look so sweet spinnin round.”

He continued: “It would be cool if you bought our Love Record Stores Event release but more importantly just buy any record you want and love from an independent record shop. They are the blood that runs through our music industry and We MUST support them.”

Back in March, Circa Waves shared a new double LP called ‘Sad Happy’. In a four-star NME review of the album, Ella Kemp wrote: “‘Sad Happy’ achieves its goal of communicating a messy, divided and confusing climate inhabited by torn-apart people always looking back to the past while being carried mercilessly into the future.

“It’s a contemplative, conflicted look at modern life and feels relevant in a breathless, always-on society.”