Watch Clairo cover new Mitski song ‘My Love Mine All Mine’

Clairo has shared a cover of Mitski‘s ‘My Love Mine All Mine’ from her new album ‘The Land Is Inhospitable And So Are We‘ – check it out below.

Mitski released her seventh album last week – which NME described in a four-star review as “masterful” – and featured ‘My Love Mine All Mine’ as the seventh song on the tracklist.

“Attempting to learn one of the most beautiful songs i’ve heard in a while,” Clairo captioned her cover, posted to Instagram over the weekend.

Listen to it below.

Mitski announced her new studio album back in July with a voice memo to fans, before returning with the single ‘Bug Like An Angel’.

It was followed by the singles ‘Star’ and ‘Heaven’, along with an announcement for a run of intimate UK and European shows. Music and film double features also took place around the world before the album’s release.

Per a press release, ‘Star’ and ‘Heaven’ were originally conceived years ago, and were repeatedly altered before the release of their final iterations.

Reviewing ‘The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We’, NME said the US artist’s “second post-hiatus record does away with the glossy sheen and favours hushed intimacy”.

It added that the record “sees Mitski return to a more organic and analogue sound. These sonics feel worn-in and earthly; something about them recalls dust-covered wooden floors, wedding dances in old American backrooms”.

Mitski’s previous album ‘Laurel Hell’ was named NME‘s 21st best album of 2022, described as “meta musings set to her grandest music yet”.

The singer premiered a host of new songs from her ‘The Land Is Inhospitable And So Are We’ in Mexico City earlier this month, and she is also due to perform songs from the new album at a handful of intimate acoustic performances across North America, Europe, and the United Kingdom over the coming months.

Meanwhile, Clairo joined Phoenix for a remix of ‘After Midnight’ at Madison Square Garden earlier this month.