Watch CMAT joined by John Grant for ‘Where Are Your Kids Tonight?’ at 6 Music Festival

CMAT was joined on stage by John Grant in Manchester last night (March 8) for a version of their collaborative song ‘Where Are Your Kids Tonight?’ – check it out below.

The performance came as part of BBC’s 6 Music Festival, which is currently taking place across Greater Manchester this weekend. CMAT was playing the O2 Victoria Warehouse, in the slot immediately before headliner Gossip.

CMAT played an eight-song set taking in material from her first two albums (‘If My Wife New I’d Be Dead’ and ‘Crazymad, For Me’).

Sharing a clip on her Instagram, CMAT echoed the words she used to introduce him on stage: “My hero. I’ve loved him since I was 14 years old. We’ve never done this before. It’s John Grant!”

See the full version of the song here:

Later in the night, Gossip were joined by Alison Moyet to perform a cover of Yazoo’s ‘Situation’, in Moyet’s first live performance in over a year. The 80s icon recently graduated from the University of Brighton in 2023 with a degree in Fine Art.

Earlier this week, CMAT was nominated for the Choice Music Prize, the annual award for the best Irish album of the year. She lost out to Lankum, who went on to deliver a blistering acceptance speech that called for solidarity with the people of Palestine and direct action against Israel.

The speech was initially left out of a podcast release of the night’s ceremony by RTÉ, causing CMAT to hit out at the broadcaster, although RTÉ later confirmed that it was a technical issue due to the broadcast overrunning.

NME spoke to CMAT at the Brit Awards last weekend, where she was nominated for International Artist of the Year.

She told us about how Kylie Minogue, who won the Brits Global Icon Award, inspired her as a child: “She is the love of my life and the most important woman. I do think we should have a religion dedicated to her,” she said. “She was omnipresent when I was growing up because I was five years old when the ‘Fever’ album came out.

“We didn’t really have any music that wasn’t the radio, I wasn’t exposed to any alternative music or anything until I was much older. So when I was exposed to the radio I think my brain really clung onto anything that was weird — and Kylie’s music is inherently quite alternative and quite strange.

She continued: “It’s structurally different, it doesn’t follow trends. Her music videos and visuals are so inspiring too because they’re so well thought out. So for me, she was just this beacon of weirdness. That’s the only way I can describe her.”