Watch Codeine cover Joy Division in tribute to Low’s Mimi Parker

Codeine covered Joy Division‘s ‘Atmosphere’ at their first show in 11 years, in tribute to Low’s late vocalist and drummer Mimi Parker.

The band played a pair of shows at Union Pool in Brooklyn, in advance of Numero Group’s 20th anniversary concert Numero Twenty this weekend in Los Angeles. During Saturday night’s show (February 11), Codeine added the cover of ‘Atmosphere’ to their set.

Parker, who formed slowcore band Low with her husband Alan Sparhawk in 1993, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in late 2020. In August, the band cancelled a string of shows due to “recent developments and changes” in Parker’s treatment, with all 2022 dates then cancelled in October. She passed away in November 2022.

See fan-shot footage of Codeine’s gig below, plus the setlist (via setlist.fm).

‘Barely Real’

‘Tom’

‘Median’

‘Cigarette Machine’

‘Pickup Song’

‘Sea’

‘Jr’

‘Cave-In’

‘Loss Leader’

‘Atmosphere’ (Joy Division cover)

‘D’

‘Pea’

‘Promise Of Love’

‘Broken-Hearted Wine’

At Codeine’s reunion show tonight in Brooklyn, they pulled out their cover of Joy Division’s ‘Atmosphere’ and dedicated it to Mimi Parker from @lowtheband. Everything about it was absolutely beautiful. pic.twitter.com/6bYMRbxnpc — mötley jëw (@motleyjewmusic) February 12, 2023

Codeine formed in New York City in 1989 and released two full-length albums – 1990’s ‘Frigid Stars’ and ‘The White Birch’ in 1994.

The band split following the release of ‘The White Birch’ but reunited in 2012 to play a few shows. The current gigs are their first since and there are currently no new announcements beyond the Numero Twenty date.

In other news, Death Cab For Cutie recently paid tribute to Low‘s Mimi Parker with a cover of ‘The Plan’.

“We believe the best way to remember the musicians we lose is to play their songs. ‘The Plan’ has always been one of our favorite Low songs and is presented here in tribute to Mimi,” said the group’s vocalist Ben Gibbard.

The cover will appear as the closing track on an acoustic version of Death Cab For Cutie’s most recent album ‘Asphalt Meadows’, which came out in September. ‘Asphalt Meadows: Acoustic’, will be out on March 10.