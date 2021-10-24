Watch Coldplay cover Pearl Jam’s ‘Nothingman’ in Seattle

Coldplay are in the midst of a run of promo shows for their new album ‘Music Of The Spheres’.

On Friday night (October 22), Chris Martin and co. took at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena to play songs from their chart-topping ninth LP. The performance also included a cover of Pearl Jam’s ‘Nothingman’, the fifth track on the Seattle band’s third studio album, ‘Vitalogy’, released in 1994.

“So because we’re here in Seattle we wanted to pay tribute to all of the bands that we fell in love with when we were just young teenagers in the ’90s,” Martin told the audience.

“This is a 44-year-old man remembering how much he fell in love with Pearl Jam in 1991. And if you told that kid he would be here singing this song, that kid would’ve said ‘Are you sure that’s a good idea?’ And I would’ve said ‘Maybe not!’ But we’re doing it!”

Martin and the band’s drummer Will Champion then segued into the performance of ‘Nothingman’, with Martin playing acoustic guitar and Champion on piano.

After the song was over, Martin said: “If Eddie [Vedder] ever hears this, I love you, man. Thanks for being so kind to our band.” You can watch the performance below.

Elsewhere during the set, Coldplay invited a young fan celebrating his sixth birthday up on stage for a performance of ‘Coloratura’.

You can see the full setlist from the band’s Seattle show below:

‘Higher Power’

‘Clocks’

‘Fix You’

‘Viva La Vida’

‘Adventure Of A Lifetime’

‘The Scientist’

‘Paradise’

‘Human Heart’ (with We Are KING)

‘People Of The Pride’

‘Everything’s Not Lost’

‘Magic’

‘Yellow’

‘Nothingman’ (Pearl Jam cover)

‘My Universe’

‘A Sky Full Of Stars’

‘Coloratura’

On Friday (October 22), Coldplay scored their ninth consecutive UK Number One album with new LP ‘Music Of The Spheres’.

The band’s new record, which arrived last week (October 15), debuted at the top spot shifting 101,000 chart sales – making it the year’s fastest-selling album, beating Dave’s ‘We’re All Alone In This Together’.

The album is also the first release to surpass 100,000 chart sales in a week since Ed Sheeran’s ‘No. 6 Collaborations’ project sold 125,000 in July 2019.

Meanwhile, Coldplay have added two more Wembley Stadium shows to their huge 2022 world tour – they will now play six nights at the London venue.

The 2022 world stadium tour will have a big emphasis on environmental sustainability – something they’ve been considering since 2019. You can find out full details here.