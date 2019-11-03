Watch Coldplay perform new track ‘Everyday Life’ on SNL

The band also played new single 'Orphans'

Coldplay gave viewers a debut performance of ‘Everyday Life’, the title track from their new album, on Saturday Night Live last night (November 2).

Last month, the band confirmed that they’ll release the double album on November 22 – split into two halves called ‘Sunrise’ and ‘Sunset’ respectively. The first two tracks to arrive from the album were ‘Orphans’ and ‘Arabesque’.

The band played ‘Orphans’ last night, as well as the brand new ballad. Watch the videos for both performances below.

Unlike previous appearances on SNL, the band did not take part in any skits last night, although Chris Martin and co. have already demonstrated their comedy prowess this week. On Friday (November 1) the band released a parody press conference video to mark the announcement that they will launch new album ‘Everyday Life’ with two performances in Jordan.

Sharing that they will preview the new album by performing it at two shows in Amman on November 22, the news was accompanied by a hilarious press conference featuring Portlandia stars Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein.

Asked a series of awkward questions, including “Why still continue with Coldplay?” and “I was wondering if you were familiar with the old quote: ‘When the songs are dire call the gospel choir’?” there’s even a moment when Armisen switches places with Chris Martin and does an overstated impression of the frontman.

“We don’t give a toss about no one because we’re fucking Coldplay,” he says, mocking Martin with an exaggerated cockney accent.