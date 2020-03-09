Coldplay have taken to NPR‘s famous Tiny Desk, and covered Prince as part of their performance.

Chris Martin and guitarist Jonny Buckland were joined by the nine-piece For Love choir for the short set, which also included songs from Coldplay’s back catalogue and new album.

Alongside sharing versions of ‘Cry Cry Cry’, ‘Broken’ and ‘Champion Of The World’ from new album ‘Everyday Life’, and a rendition of oldie ‘Viva La Vida’, the band and choir ran through a soaring surprise rendition of Prince’s 1999.

View the Tiny Desk Concert in full below.

‘Everyday Life’, Coldplay’s eighth studio album, came out back in November of 2019. In a four-star review of the album, NME called it “a confounding experiment from a deceptively forward-thinking band”.

“Chris Martin and co. take on heady themes of love, war, racism, faith, gun control, friendship, climate change, police brutality and more,” the review continues. “This inventive eighth album is proof that Coldplay are more adventurous than they’re often given credit for.”

Even before the album was released, the band said they intend on releasing its follow-up “as soon as possible”. Ahead of the presumed next album, the band recently shared a new EP featuring stripped-back tracks from ‘Everyday Life’. The collection arrived along with an accompanying short film.

Last month, Coldplay shared a new video for ‘Everyday Life’ track ‘Champion Of The World’, which starred Chris Martin portraying his youthful alter-ego.