He really does get around, doesn't he?

Chris Martin joined Beck onstage for a rendition of the American musician’s 1994 hit ‘Loser’.

The Coldplay frontman was spotted seated amongst an ensemble of musicians who were supporting Beck at the Hammer Museum’s annual ‘Gala in the Garden’ in Los Angeles on Saturday (October 12). A number of musicians played the ‘Mellow Gold’ single with Asian instruments including the sitar and the tabla.

Martin was a surprise guest and sang along with Beck at the song’s chorus.

Chris Gardner, a journalist with The Hollywood Reporter, attended the event and recorded clips of the collaboration in which Beck encouraged the crowd of celebrities and notable guests to sing along.

It’s not the first time that Beck and Martin have collaborated together on stage. In 2015 Martin joined Beck during the soloist’s Grammy performance of ‘Heart is a Drum’.

A year later, the pair performed in a one-off supergroup with Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, E Street Band keyboardist Roy Bittan and Jakob Dylan of the Wallflowers at a Malibu benefit gig for the Boys & Girls Club. The supergroup covered tracks by Bruce Springsteen, Pink Floyd and The Beach Boys.

Meanwhile, Martin has been the subject of several memes over the last few months following numerous surprise live guest appearances.

At this year’s Glastonbury festival he joined Stormzy onstage as well as Kylie and Nick Cave for ‘Can’t Get You Out Of My Head’ despite not having any of his own performances scheduled nor any material recently released.

Earlier this month Beck teased the imminent release of new music in a cryptic Instagram post.

The musician is expected to release his new album ‘Hyperspace’ before the end of the year, having first announced the album title back in April along with the release of the single ‘Saw Lightning’. When the album does drop, it’ll be his first since 2017’s LP ‘Colors’.