Watch Coldplay perform ‘Clocks’ on ‘Kimmel’ for show’s 20th anniversary

Coldplay have performed ‘Clocks’ on Jimmy Kimmel Live! for the shows’s 20th anniversary. Check out the performance below.

Chris Martin sat down with Kimmel before the band’s performance to reflect on the first time the band appeared on the show. “Remember what I actually said that night,” Kimmel recalled to Martin. “I said we wanted to have a band on the show that we would be proud we’d have on the show in 20 years.”

Martin said “thank you for finally having us back” and went onto wish him a “happy anniversary.”

Martin joked they couldn’t perform because they didn’t have enough time to put a performance together before bursting into a rendition of ‘Clocks’ – the song they performed on the show 20 years ago.

Watch the stripped-back performance here, which Coldplay performed with a string section. Kimmel also joined the band on stage:

In other news, Coldplay were recently announced as musical guests on Saturday Night Live next month.

The band will perform on the show, which will be hosted by The Last Of Us star Pedro Pascal, on February 4.

Coldplay previously performed on SNL in November 2019 when they played ‘Everyday Life’ from their album of the same name and ‘Orphans’.

The band are expected to perform tracks from their 2021 album ‘Music Of The Spheres’.

It comes just days after Coldplay announced four new US and Canada tour dates. Tickets go on sale for the shows tomorrow (January 27) at 10am local time and can be purchased here.

They will return to the live circuit with a series of forthcoming shows in Brazil in March, which were postponed last year after frontman Chris Martin came down with a “serious lung infection”. Support will come from Chvrches.

Across May, June and July the band will play Portugal, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands and more, with two new UK dates also added in Manchester and Cardiff.

They play two shows at Manchester’s Etihad Stadium on May 31 and June 1. A date in Cardiff at the Principality Stadium is also set for June 6 before the European tour wraps up with two gigs at the Johan Cruijff ArenA in Amsterdam on July 15-16. Tickets are available here.